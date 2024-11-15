OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE OMF opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,550. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,292 shares of company stock worth $2,307,784 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.