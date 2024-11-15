OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Sells $1,083,800.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 1,083,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,132. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OneMain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 194,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 158,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

