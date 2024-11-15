OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 183,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

CP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Get Our Latest Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.