OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,973 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $132.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

