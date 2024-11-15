OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 565,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

