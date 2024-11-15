Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Omnicell worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 508,789 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 11,982.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

