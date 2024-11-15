Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.