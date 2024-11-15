Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$103.00 and last traded at C$103.00. Approximately 2,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.05.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.44, for a total value of C$133,477.11. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

