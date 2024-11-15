Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2,727.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 560,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 541,068 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IGI opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.30.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

