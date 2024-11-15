Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 682 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

