Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $196.43 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

