Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,881,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

