Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $295.93 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.52 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

