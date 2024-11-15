NYL Investors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19,243.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 87,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 415,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,955. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

