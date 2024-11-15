NYL Investors LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.7% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.