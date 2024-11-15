NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVR opened at $9,179.61 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,052.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9,445.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.