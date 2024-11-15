NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.55 and last traded at $146.93. 65,410,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 400,598,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

