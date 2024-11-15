NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 11,019,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,153,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

