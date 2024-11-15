Northland Capmk Comments on FGI Industries Q1 Earnings

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FGI Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of FGI Industries stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. FGI Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.