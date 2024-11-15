Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. This represents a 37.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 64.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NTRS opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

