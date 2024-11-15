NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

