NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

