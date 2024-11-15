NexGen Energy FY2024 EPS Estimate Lifted by Ventum Cap Mkts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.38.

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

