NexGen Energy FY2024 EPS Estimate Lifted by Ventum Cap Mkts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of NXE stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.76.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
