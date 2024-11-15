Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bernstein Bank from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $40.67 on Monday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 296.0% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

