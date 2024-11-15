NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in October

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 580,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NewGenIvf Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NIVF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 135,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,944. NewGenIvf Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

NewGenIvf Group Company Profile

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

