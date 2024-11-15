Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $517,722.93 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy M. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $837.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $729.53 and a 200-day moving average of $676.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

