Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 167.2% from the October 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Netcapital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 51,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,446. Netcapital has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48). Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 196.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

