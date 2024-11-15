Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.75% from the stock’s current price.

NMRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.92.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,538 shares of company stock worth $1,390,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

