National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the bank on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.55.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

National Bankshares Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. 11,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,413. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

