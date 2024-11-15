Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 1,451,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,086,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

