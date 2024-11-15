MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 40% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) fell 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 714,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 157,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

