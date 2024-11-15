Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $2,652,300.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $2,652,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at $72,391,964.61. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 451,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 502,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 141,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

