MQS Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $90.91 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

