MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,087 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after buying an additional 362,625 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HEICO by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This trade represents a 37.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $277.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $167.56 and a 12-month high of $281.15.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

