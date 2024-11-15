MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,868 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $4,046,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 48,376 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE BUD opened at $56.36 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

