MQS Management LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 305.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,294,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $132.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

