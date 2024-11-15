MQS Management LLC Invests $343,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

