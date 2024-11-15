MQS Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Copart by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.