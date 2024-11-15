MQS Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Copart by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.