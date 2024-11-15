MQS Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 91.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 438,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,471 shares of company stock worth $13,670,383 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.34 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.