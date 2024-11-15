MQS Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after buying an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $25.37 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

