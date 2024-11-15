Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $493.70 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

