Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Reduced by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $493.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

