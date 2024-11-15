Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 420,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80,634 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $363,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

