Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

