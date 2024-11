MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Shares Up ∞ – Time to Buy?

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report) rose ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €67.30 ($71.60) and last traded at €67.25 ($71.54). Approximately 5,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares.

MorphoSys Stock Up

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.43.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

See Also

