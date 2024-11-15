Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,342,766.25 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.05, for a total transaction of $1,342,766.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,791,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,313,949. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.31. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.79 and a twelve month high of $352.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

