Morgan Stanley Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $33.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

MTCH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,549. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 87.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

