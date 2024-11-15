Morgan Stanley Boosts CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $104.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Up 0.7 %

CRH Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $99.89 on Monday. CRH has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 41.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CRH by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.