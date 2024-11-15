MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 9.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $319.88 and last traded at $318.14. 983,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,422,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.25.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day moving average is $275.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $808,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares in the company, valued at $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

