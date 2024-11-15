Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Corporate Presentation

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. made a recent disclosure through a Form 8-K filing dated November 14, 2024, announcing the utilization of a corporate presentation on its website. The presentation, detailed as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, serves as a means for the Company to share information with investors.

Get alerts:

As specified in Item 7.01 of the Current Report, the content provided in the presentation, including Exhibit 99.1, is intended for disclosure purposes and is not considered a formal filing per the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result, this information will not be labeled as “filed” under the Exchange Act. Additionally, it will not be incorporated into any future submissions under the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly cited for reference.

Item 9.01 of the filing outlines the involvement of financial statements and exhibits, pinpointing the presentation as Exhibit 99.1. Moreover, the filing includes Exhibit 104, designated as a Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted in Inline XBRL document.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the report was duly authorized and signed on behalf of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. by Jonathan P. Foster on November 14, 2024.

This announcement comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide transparency and information to shareholders and the investment community. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the company’s website for the full presentation for a comprehensive insight into the current status and future prospects of Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Moleculin Biotech’s 8K filing here.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles